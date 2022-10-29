Wimbledon 2023 Ticket Price, Where to Book

Wimbledon 2023 will be held from Monday 3rd July 2023 to Sunday 16th July 2023, with the men's final taking place on Centre Court. Wimbledon will be held at Church Road's All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in southwest London. The tournament celebrated its 100th anniversary at the venue in 2022.

The defending men's singles champion is Novak Djokovic. The Serb defeated Australia's Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) to win his seventh title at SW19 and his 21st Grand Slam title overall, tying him with Rafael Nadal for the most Slams in men's tennis. Elena Rybaina of Kazakhstan won the women's singles title in 2022, defeating Tunisia's Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 to win her first Grand Slam title.

Wimbledon '2023 ballot:

Wimbledon's official website confirmed that the ballot is back. "Tennis fans from all around the world are invited to join a draw to win tickets to the Wimbledon Championships 2023. People can submit the ballot for The Championships 2023 on November 15 (Tuesday) until 11.59 p.m, which will take place from Monday, July 3 to Sunday, July 16, 2023. More than 80% of tickets accessible to the public via the ballot " issued a statement on their official website.

How to participate in the ballot

To participate in the ballot, people must first register for a free myWimbledon account and then follow the instructions provided once the account is up.

Wimbledon ticket prices:

While ticket prices for 2023 have yet to be finalized. As per reports, single tickets at Wimbledon were priced between £70 and £240, an increase of £40 for the top-tier tickets from the previous year.

