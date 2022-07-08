Wimbledon 2022: Rafael Nadal's Journey Comes To End, Deets Inside

Rafael Nadal confirmed his withdrawal from Wimbledon ahead of the semi-final match against Nick Kyrgios after failing to recover from an abdominal ailment.

As a consequence, Kyrgios will receive a walkover and will face the winner of Friday's match between Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie in the final.

"I had to withdraw from the event. As everyone witnessed yesterday, I've been suffering from stomach pain. That has been confirmed. I have a muscular tear, Nadal revealed at a news conference at the All England Club on Thursday. It doesn't make sense to play since the injury would worsen," he continued.

Nadal has been in discomfort for a week due to an abdominal muscle strain, and the suffering got excruciating during the opening set of his 4-hour, 21-minute quarterfinal triumph over Taylor Fritz on Wednesday.

"If I keep going the injury will get worse and worse - I feel very sad to say that" Come back stronger, @RafaelNadal 💪#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/5yeQ3myiux — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2022

