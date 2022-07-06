Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic Beats Jannik Sinner, Reaches Semis

Novak Djokovic, the six-time winner, came back confidentially from two sets down to overcome Italy's Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Tuesday.

The Serbian, the No. 1 seed, advanced to his 11th Wimbledon semi-final after overcoming Jannik Sinner 5-7 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-2 on centre court. With this victory, the 35-year-old has extended his undefeated streak at Wimbledon to 26 matches.

Djokovic was down two sets before making a strong comeback from the third set to reach the semis. He will now face the British No.9 seed, Cameron Norrie, who also advanced to the men's singles semi-finals.

Also Read: India Docked Two Points For Slow Over Rate, Here Is Latest WTC Points

On Court 1, the 26-year-old left-hander beat Belgium's David Goffin 3-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 to advance to the semi-finals.

Later that day, Rafael Nadal would face Taylor Fritz of the United States in the quarter-finals.