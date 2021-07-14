Wimbledon 2021: Two Tennis Matches Under The Radar For Match Fixing

Following abnormal betting patterns, at least two matches from Wimbledon 2021 are being investigated for possible match-fixing. As per sources, they have evidence of potential manipulations during the Grand Slam involving one singles match and one double match.

It is also believed that various betting companies have reported those matches as a result of a series of unusual wagers. The particular details of the bets being wagered are yet unknown.

The first strange match occurred in the first round of the men's doubles game when huge bets against the favorite tandem were placed at irregular times. The pair won the first set, improving their chances of losing, but then lost the next three.

Also Read: ICC ODI Batters' Ranking: Stefanie Taylor Dethrones Mithali Raj

The opponent of a German player in a singles match is reportedly the topic of the second case. Following the second set, betting on the exact score of the third set and prop bets on the maximum number of service games were placed at exorbitantly high stakes. Both bets were successful.

However, for operational reasons, the International Tennis Integrity Agency did not share any information about its investigations of specific matches or players at the 2021 Wimbledon.