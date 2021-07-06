Wimbledon 2021: Roger Federer Oldest to Reach Quarters in Open Era

On the final Manic Monday at Wimbledon, the Center Court was enthralled by Roger Federer's performance. The 39-year-old defeated Lorenzo Sonego, the 23rd seed, 7-5, 6-4, 6-2, to go to his 18th quarter-final at the grass-court Grand Slam.

The eight-time champion became the Open Era's youngest man to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. Federer required only 2 hours and 11 minutes on center court to defeat Sonego, a 26-year-old Japanese player who cooled off after putting up a fight in the first set.

Rain delayed play as Lorenzo was facing a breakpoint at 5-5 in the first set, and the last 16th match was suspended to allow the roof at centre court to close. When the match resumed, the Italian star made a double fault, giving Federer the break, and Federer seemed unstoppable after that.

Federer will face the winner of the last 16 match between Daniil Medvedev, the second seed, and Hubert Hurkacz, the 14th seed. Rain forced the suspension of their play on Court 2 when Medvedev was behind 6-2, 6-7 (2), 3-6, 3-4 in the fourth set. It'll be finished on Tuesday.