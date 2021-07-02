Wimbledon 2021: Roger Federer, Coca Gauff, Barbora Krejcikova Cruise to Third Round

Roger Federer of Switzerland defeated Richard Gasquet of France to advance to the third round of the Wimbledon Championships on the centre court.

After defeating the Frenchman 7-6 (1), 6-1, 6-4, Federer, 39, became the oldest man to reach the last 32 since Ken Rosewall in 1975.

Coca Gauff vs Vesina

Coca Gauff, an American, advanced to the third round after defeating the Russian senior tennis player, Vesnina.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Petkovic

With a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Petkovic, world No. 14 and French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova advanced to the third round.

Nick Kyrgios vs Mager.

With a 7-6 (9/7), 6-4, 6-4 victory over Mager, Nick Kyrgios advanced to the third round.

Azarenka Vs Christea

Victoria Azarenka, the 12th seed, was defeated by the unseeded Christea in the second round, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 4-6.

Emma Raduka vs Vondrusova.

With a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Vondrusova, young tennis player Emma Raduka advanced to the third round.

Daniel Medvedev Vs Alcaraz Garfia

With a 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 victory over Alcaraz Garfia, world No. 2 Daniel Medvedev advanced to the third round.

