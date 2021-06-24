Wimbledon 2021: Ramkumar Ramanathan Eyes First Grandslam

Indian tennis player Ramkumar Ramanathan is just one win away from getting his first Grand Slam victory after advancing to the last round of the Wimbledon Qualifiers with a straight-set win over Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Ramkumar, who slid out of the top 200 due to a lack of consistent results, defeated his Argentine opponent 6-3, 6-4.

In the second round encounter, the Indian Davis Cupper, who is presently rated 211, did not face a single breakpoint and broke Etcheverry, who is ranked 204, twice.

The 26-year-old must now defeat Australia's 32nd seed, Marc Polmans, who is ranked 152nd in the world.

Prior to this achievement, he had only come close to qualifying for a major in 2018, when he reached the third round of the Australian Open qualifiers.

Ankita Raina and Prajnesh Gunneswaran have dropped out of the Qualifiers.