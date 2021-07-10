Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic Beats Denis Shapovalov, Enters Into Finals

Novak Djokovic advanced to his 30th Grand Slam final on Friday, defeating Canada's Denis Shapovalov in straight sets to move one victory away from a sixth Wimbledon title and a record-equaling 20th major.

The world number one won 7-6 (7/3), 7-5, 7-5 in a nail-biting semi-final in which he saved 10 of 11 break points. Djokovic will face Matteo Berrettini in his seventh Wimbledon final after the world number nine became the first Italian to reach the Wimbledon singles final by defeating Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4.

"The Grand Slams are especially important for me at this stage of my career," Djokovic said.

"It fills my heart every time something historic is on the line, and it motivates me." The 22-year-old left the stage in tears, to a standing ovation.