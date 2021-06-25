Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic, Ashleigh Barty Are Top Seeds Check About Federer And Nadal

The top seeds for the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, which begin on Monday, are defending champion Novak Djokovic and World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty.

Djokovic, a five-time champion, is attempting to equal Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's total of 20 Grand Slam championships.

Roger Federer, the eight-time Wimbledon champion ranked No 8 in the world, is seeded eighth. Since Rafael Nadal, the 2008 and 2010 champion, withdrew from the tournament due to tiredness from a long claycourt season, he has been moved up one spot.

Previously, the All England Club used a unique seeding system that weighed players' performance at grasscourt events over the previous two years. However, that system was abandoned last year, and the men's seedings are now solely based on the ATP rankings.

On the women’s side, the top seed is Ashleigh Barty of Australia, the 2019 French Open champion. Simona Halep, the 2019 Wimbledon champion, Aryna Sabalenka, and Elina Svitolina complete the top four.

Serena Williams, the seven-time Wimbledon champion, is seeded seventh and is attempting to break Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam singles championships.