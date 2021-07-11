Wimbledon 2021: Ashleigh Barty Wins Women’s Singles Title By Defeating Karolina Pliskova
Ashleigh Barty delivered an inspirational performance in the Women's Singles Wimbledon 2021 final, defeating Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 to win her first Wimbledon title.
The Australian dominated the first set, but Pliskova rallied to win the second set 7-6. (7-4 in the tiebreaker). The World No.1 was able to defend her title and win her second Grand Slam. The Australian delivered a strong performance and deserves full credit for her victory.
Destiny fulfilled 🇦🇺@AshBarty is our new Ladies' Singles Champion 🏆#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Yeh7wldDuv
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2021
Pliskova had a breakpoint in the final game, but she couldn't convert to her side to win the title and Barty came back in style. The World No.1 put on a dominant performance to win her first Wimbledon title.
Karolina Pliskova was dissatisfied with her performance, which was frustratingly erratic as she lost her second Grand Slam final after finishing runners-up at the US Open in 2016. On that occasion, she had lost a three-set match to Angelique Kerber. Pliskova has competed in at least the last four Grand Slams, but she has yet to win a major title.
“To know how to win and to know how to lose, you need to learn that."
Gracious in defeat. A champion's attitude. #Wimbledon
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2021