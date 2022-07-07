Will Umran Malik Play In T20 World Cup Squad? Here's What Rohit Sharma Had To Say

Umran Malik, the Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler, has generated a lot of talk since the completion of the IPL 2022. During his time with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the speedster frequently bowled over 150 runs. He was rewarded with his first call-up to India's team for the South Africa series and also played against Ireland.

"He is very much in our plans. I am just trying to give him the knowledge as to what the team expects from him as well," Rohit Sharma said at the pre-match press conference before India's first T20I against England on Thursday.

"Yes, there will be occasions when we want to try out a few players, and Umran is one of them. With one eye on the World Cup, we want to see what he has to give. There is no mistake about it: he is an exciting potential," said the Indian captain.

He went on to say, "We all watched him bowl fast during the IPL. It is about providing him with that role, whether we want to give him the new ball or utilise him on the backside; playing for franchises is different from playing for the national team. It is only a matter of understanding how you can fit in with those people and provide them with clarity. "