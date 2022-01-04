Will SRH Bid For Telugu Player Sheikh Rasheed From Guntur?

For the eighth time, India has secured the U-19 Asia Cup title. In the final match against Sri Lanka, the Indian bowlers did exceptionally well and restricted the Sri Lankans to 106. The Indian openers achieved the target effortlessly to clinch the title.

In the complete tournament, Indian players Yash Dhull, Harnoor Singh, Sheikh Rasheed, and Raj Angad Bhwa played crucial roles in winning the title.

After witnessing the younger players' performances, cricket analysts predict that they will be included in the IPL 2022 mega auction. Based on sources, a few franchises are ready to bid for these players.

One of the teams on this list is the Sunrisers Hyderabad. It is known that the primary objective of IPL is to give chance to local players and source new talent from Indian states.

In IPL 2021, there were trolls against Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, saying the teams did not pick any local players. So, critics are predicting that this time SRH might bid for a Telugu player. If this is true, there are chances of SRH purchasing Sheikh Rasheed.

It is known that Sheikh Rasheed, a native of Guntur, scored 188 runs in the Asia Cup. In the semi-finals against Bangladesh, he secured 90 runs and helped India reach the finals.