Will Ravindra Jadeja Miss T20 World Cup, Here's What Rahul Dravid Said

India has suffered a big blow ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022, which is slated to begin on October 8. Indian star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of T20 World Cup 2022, as per reports. It is known that Jadeja has already been ruled out of Asia Cup 2022, and Axar Patel has announced his replacement.

India head coach Rahul Dravid has stated that all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's injury has still to be evaluated, making it impossible to determine whether or not he has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup. Dravid's remarks came after the rumors that Jadeja had been ruled out of the competition.

"Jadeja has injured his knee. He is obviously out of the Asia Cup. He's in the care of the medical team, he's seen the doctors, he's seen the specialists "Dravid said during a news conference on the day of India's Asia Cup Super 4 match against Pakistan.

According to PTI, Jadeja will have extensive knee surgery, which is anticipated to keep him out of play indefinitely. It was not immediately clear whether he had suffered Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) damage, which can take up to six months to recover from.

"Because the World Cup is a long way away, we don't want to jump to conclusions and rule him out or in. We'll see how it goes," Dravid added.

"A lot depends on the rehabilitation and the severity of the damage. We'll see how things proceed. I don't want to rule him out or make too many assumptions about him until we have a lot clearer image and a better notion. The World Cup is only 6-7 weeks away," stated the former India captain.