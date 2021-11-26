Will Rafael Nadal Absence in Davis Cup Kills Spanish Chances?

Sergi Bruguera, Spain's Davis Cup captain, believes Rafael Nadal is the greatest player in Davis Cup history. Nadal is out of the Spanish team because of injury, which Bruguera believes that there will be a huge difference in this year's competition.

Rafael Nadal has been a member of five Davis Cup championship teams. Spain has won the championship in 2004, 2008, 2009, 2011, and 2019.

Spain is basically the defending champion, and the competition was cancelled in 2020 owing to the Covid.

Despite Nadal's absence, Spain's lineup includes Pablo Carreno Busta, Feliciano Lopez, and emerging youngster Carlos Alcaraz. So Bruguera believes his team is still extremely powerful.

According to Davis Cup regulations, the top-ranked team from each group advances to the quarterfinals. However, only two of the six second-placed teams will make it to the final eight.

Having said that, Rafael Nadal's participation may not have tipped the scales too far in Spain's favour, considering Daniil Medvedev's recent form.

Rafael Nadal is still healing from a foot injury despite returning to training in recent weeks.