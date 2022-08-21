Will PV Sindhu Act In Films? Here's What The Hyderabadi Said

PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medalist from India, is well-known to billions of people in the country. Recently, at the Commonwealth Games 2022, she won her maiden gold medal and reached new heights. Many of them know how PV Sindhu will play and what her records are, but do you know about PV Sindhu's personal life?

In a recent interview, PV Sindhu opened up about how she felt when she received a medal, her favorite hero, and love letters.

She stated that "When our national anthem is played in foreign countries, I get tears. I feel very proud when our country's flag and national anthem are heard on international stages,"

Also Read: Hyderabad: PV Sindhu Meets AP Minister RK Roja After Historic Win At CWG 2022

When the host asked about the love letters, she replied that "So far, I have received many love letters. We used to read all those letters in our house. A 70-year-old man also wrote the letter. "He wrote in it that he would kidnap me if I did not marry him"

When asked about her favorite hero in the Telugu industry, she said, "There are many. I like Prabhas very much. We are also good friends, "Sindhu said.

Can Sindhu become a heroine in the future? Sindhu gave an interesting answer to this question. She said, "Who knows, there could be a biopic of me too!"

In that interview promo, she also said why there were differences between PV Sindhu and her former coach, Pullela Gopi Chand.