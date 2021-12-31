Will Preity Zinta Regret Releasing This Player From Punjab Kings

The mega auction for the Indian Premier League's 15th season is the upcoming mega event in 2022. It is anticipated that the IPL 2022 mega auction may happen on February 12 and 13 in Bangalore. For this, the franchises are busy keeping note of players' performances to bid on in the auction.

Based on sources, franchises will pick young talents from tournaments such as the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and Sri Lankan Premier League. And some franchises wanted to bid on their few previous players as well.

There was news that the Punjab Kings franchise was regretting releasing Mohammed Shami. It is known that the Punjab Kings retained only two players- Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh.

Mohammad Shami, the veteran Indian bowler has come into the limelight after winning the first Test against South Africa. Shami became the 11th Indian bowler to reach 200 Test wickets. Even in the matches against New Zealand, he had a good record. With his overall track record, he became a valuable player, and the franchises turned towards him. So, the Punjab Kings were regretting releasing the most valuable player in their team.