Will Pakistan Boycott ODI World Cup 2023 in India? Here's What New PCB Cheif Najam Sethi Said

The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) new president, Najam Sethi, made a major declaration about whether Pakistan sending its cricket team to India to compete in the 2023 ODI World Cup. It is known that former PCB head Ramiz Raja has stated that Pakistan will boycott the OCI World Cup 2023 if India does not visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

Sethi stated that the choice to send the Pakistan cricket team to the ODI World Cup 2023 will be made by the government, not the PCB.

"We will not go to India if the government tells us not to. Let us be clear about Pakistan and India's cricket relations. Decisions on whether to tour or not tour are always made at the government level. These are choices that can only be made by the government; the PCB can only seek clarification," Sethi said during a press briefing in Karachi.

Sethi stated that he would speak with ACC to clarify the matter. "I will observe what the situation is and then go forward. "Any move we make must ensure that we are not isolated," said the PCB chairman.

