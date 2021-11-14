Will New Zealand Beat Australia To Lift 2021 T20 World Cup?

In the final match, scoring 172/4 was an outstanding performance for New Zealand. Kane Williamson had a quiet competition up until today, but when Hazlewood gave him a lifeline with the catch drop on 17, he put on a truly great performance.

Australia was stronger until the eighth over. They won the toss and the bowlers bowled the appropriate lengths. But, Kane went from 6 off 13 balls to 51 off 32 balls to set a new record for the quickest fifty in a men's T20 World Cup final.

The runs were leaking, but Cummins and Hazlewood took wickets and helped Australia. Kane was out for a 48-ball 85.

Josh Hazlewood took three wickets for Australia, while Adam Zampa got the other.

Now Australia understands how to win trophies. They do have some big hitters. This may be thrilling if they can manage the spinners effectively.