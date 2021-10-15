Will MS Dhoni Quit Captaincy Post IPL? Check Astrologer Predictions

Ever since he made his debut a little short of two decades ago, India has continued to be in the grip of Mahi fever. Even as he is no more the skipper of the squad, we still refer to him as Captain Cool. Yes, we are talking about the only captain in the history of cricket to win all ICC trophies – Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Amid the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, speculations are rife over whether Dhoni would bid the final adieu post the completion of the tournament. To find out what we should expect, we consulted popular astrologer, face reader and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji, whose prediction on the transfer of captaincy in Indian cricket turned true recently.

Based on astrological calculations and face reading of the legendary cricketer, Pandit Jagannath said, “People usually talk about a player’s retirement in terms of cricket still left in them, but in the case of MS Dhoni, this can never be a factor as he would always be in a position to add value to the game in different capacities. We all know about the struggles he faced in his life and also about the laurels he brought to us as a cricketing nation.”

When asked if Captain Cool would actually say goodbye to IPLs as well, the astrologer expressed some very interesting thoughts for cricket lovers. As per the findings, “it might be a déjà vu of sorts for the fans as the wicketkeeper-batsman might not continue with the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings. However, this does not mean he will not play in the next edition of the IPL. Just like he first left his captaincy and then announced his retirement in international cricket, he will follow suit in IPL as well.” It means he will continue to be part of the team as a player while the captaincy would be with someone else.

He further said that Dhoni is one of those individuals who always stick to their roots no matter how far the flight goes. “It was his passion for the game that pushed him to give up a stable job and chase his dreams to reality. Even after retirement, we can see the same fire in the man. We might see more of his participation as a man in uniform, and also in the field of cricket in a leadership role,” said Pandit Jagannath.

