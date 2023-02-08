Will Kuldeep, Shuban Play Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023?

Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023: Dinesh Karthik, India's wicketkeeper-batter, has named his starting XI for the first Test against Australia. In place of the injured Shreyas Iyer, the experienced cricketer chose Suryakumar Yadav as No. 5. In his playing XI there are three spinners and two seamers from the bowling unit.

There has been a debate that who will open the match along with Rohit Sharma. Dinesh Karthik chose KL Rahul over Shubman Gill at the top. In terms of the middle order, Karthik chose Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli almost unanimously. Suryakumar at No. 5, with KS Bharat at No. 6.

Shubman Gill has been in fantastic form recently in all mediums. He even scored his maiden Test hundred during the tour of Bangladesh in December 2022.

Dinesh Karthik's playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

