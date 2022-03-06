Will Issue Defamation Notice To Wriddhiman Saha, Says Accused Journalist

Wriddhiman Saha, the senior Indian wicketkeeper who claimed a journalist bullied him into not giving an interview, said on Saturday (March 5) that he has provided all the facts to the BCCI committee, which is investigating the case.

On Saturday, a three-member committee met with Saha to investigate the charges against the anonymous journalist. "I've told the committee everything I know. All the details are shared with them. BCCI has asked me not to talk anything outside about the meeting as they'll answer the queries," stated Saha

Late in the evening, Boria Majumdar identified himself as the person charged by Saha in a Twitter video.

Later that night, in a nearly nine-minute video, Majumdar claimed that Saha had "doctored" WhatsApp screenshots of his discussions with him. Majumdar also stated that he was suing the ex-India wicket-keeper for slander.

There are always two sides to a story. @Wriddhipops has doctored, tampered screenshots of my WhatsApp chats which have damaged my reputation and credibility. I have requested the @BCCI for a fair hearing. My lawyers are serving @Wriddhipops a defamation notice. Let truth prevail. pic.twitter.com/XBsiFVpskl — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) March 5, 2022

Saha, a centrally-contracted player, made the claim in a series of tweets on February 23, prompting the BCCI to launch an investigation.

After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone. pic.twitter.com/woVyq1sOZX — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 19, 2022

It all started when the 37-year-old was passed over for the current Sri Lanka series. In an outburst, Saha revealed certain private dressing room chats he had with head coach Rahul Dravid.

He said that Dravid informed him in South Africa that he was no longer a part of the team. The wicketkeeper-batsman also said that Chetan Sharma, the head of the national selection committee, informed him that he was no longer being considered. Saha was just downgraded to Group C on the BCCI's central contracts list.