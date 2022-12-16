This Will Be My Last Game: Pakistan Cricketer Azhar Ali Announces Retirement

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali announced that will retire from international cricket following the team's third Test against England in Karachi. Azhar made the statement to the media in an emotional press conference on Friday morning.

"After tomorrow's game, this will be my last game for Pakistan. I had good memories of playing for Pakistan, as we all do... "I'm really delighted that I've established so many fantastic relationships and memories with my teammates," Azhar remarked.

"Ali, on the other hand, stated that his choice had nothing to do with PCB and team management's objective of giving more opportunities to young players. This is entirely my choice. Nobody instructed me to resign," Azhar explained.

Azhar made his Test debut in 2010 and has played in 96 Tests, scoring 7097 runs with 35 half-centuries and 19 tonnes. 302* against the West Indies in 2016 was one of his best Test innings.

📹 Let's revisit some of the highlights from Azhar Ali's glorious Test career 🔽



Which of his performances is your favourite❓ pic.twitter.com/B1SXLHhNMn — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 16, 2022

Also Read: IND vs BAN 1st Test: Pujara, Gill Shines With Centuries, India Declare 2nd Innings at 258/2