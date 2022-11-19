Will BCCI Appoint Ajit Agarkar As New Chief Selector?

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has begun the search for the new Chief Selector and also issued an open call for applications for the new selection committee.

It is known that the BCCI fired the four-member selection committee, led by Chetan Sharma. Chetan is the North Zone's representative. The selecting committee also comprised Harvinder Singh (Central Zone), Sunil Joshi (South Zone), and Debasish Mohanty (East Zone). Some were appointed in 2020, while others in 2021. A senior national selector's term is normally four years, although it can be extended. As Abhay Kuruvilla's tenure came to an end, there was no West Zone selector.

According to media sources, former fast bowler Ajit Agarkar, who did not get the role last time, might be the BCCI's first option.

Ajit is familiar with all three forms and has also played in the IPL. In such a case, his knowledge and opinion might be valuable in team selection. He also gets along well with the young players, having worked with them in the IPL. Apart from that, he also has good knowledge of domestic cricket.

Ajit Agar is currently the assistant coach of the Delhi Capitals of the Indian Premier League. To become the chief selector, he will have to resign from his position.

Ajit Agarkar stats:

1. Tests- 26 wickets - 58

2. ODIs- 191 wickets- 288

3. T20I - 4 wickets- 3

4. Ajit Agarjar picked 299 wickets in 110 first-class matches, 420 wickets in 270 List-A matches, and 47 wickets in 63 T20 matches

