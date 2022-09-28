Will BCCI Accept ECB Offer To Host IND-PAK Test Series?

India and Pakistan have not played a Test match in over 15 years. It is anticipated to remain when India and Pakistan will play the Test series. According to The Telegraph, the England Cricket Board (ECB) has offered to be the neutral host for the much-anticipated India-Pakistan Test series. After the ECB, Iceland cricket also announced that they are also ready to host the India-Pakistan series.

We hear @ECB_cricket have offered to host a Test series between India and Pakistan.



We officially announce to @ICC that we are also offering to do the same & can provide near 24 hour daylight in June and July, as well as better Tweets covering the matches. Sniper security too. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) September 27, 2022

Why ECB wants to host the match?

The ECB sees the India-Pakistan Test series as a tremendous opportunity to profit from ticket sales and television rights. As compared to the age-old Ashes rivalry, England and Australia get more money when they play against India. It is believed that a three-match series between India and Pakistan will draw enormous crowds, particularly in areas like London and Birmingham.

Will BCCI accept the ECB offer?

"First and foremost, ECB discussed with PCB about an Indo-Pak series, which is unusual. In any scenario, a series against Pakistan is not something that the BCCI will determine, but rather something that the government will decide. As of today, the position remains unchanged. "We only play Pakistan in multi-team competitions," a top BCCI official told PTI on Tuesday.

Also Read: IND A vs NZ A ODI: India Clean Sweep Series 3-0 Against New Zealand

There has not been a single bilateral Test series between the two countries since the 26/11 Mumbai attacks due to political issues. In 2012, Pakistan visited India for three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and two Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). There has been no bilateral series between the two top sides since then. Pakistani players have also been forbidden from participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL).