Will Arjun Tendulkar Inclusion in Mumbai Indians Squad Change MI Fortunes in IPL 2022?

The five-time champion Mumbai Indians had a bad season this year. MI have won their first match in nine games, defeating the Rajasthan Royals and ending their losing streak. Mumbai Indians currently sit at the bottom of the table with only two points.

With eight losses, Mumbai Indians are out of the playoff race and it is expected that the management will give rest to a few senior players and have decided to give an opportunity to the players who were on the bench.

In that list, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar, is also there. MI bought Arjun Tendulkar in the mega auction for Rs 30 lakh. He was also part of the MI team in the 2021 season, but he was out of the season due to injury.

However, the Arjun Tendulkar has yet to make his IPL debut. For the past few days, netizens have been questioning the Mumbai Indians' management whether Arjun Tendulkar will be in the squad or not.

During media interaction, Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene said, "Well, I believe that everyone on the squad will get a chance. We'll see how things play out. It is all about match-ups and how we can win the games, and our top objective is to get the ideal match-ups."

"Every game is a confidence factor; we got our first win, and now it's about stringing victories together and regaining confidence. It's all about putting the best players on the field. If Arjun is one of them, we would consider it, but it all depends on the combination that we release, "he added.