Wikipedia, Hit Man Fans Confirm Rohit Sharma As Test Captain

It is well known that Virat Kohli stepped down as the Indian Test captain. He thanked the BCCI, Ravi Shastri, and MS Dhoni.

"I want to thank BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and more importantly to all the teammates who bought into the vision for the team from day one and never gave up in any situation," he said

Former critics and players were expecting that Rohit Sharma will be the next captain. However, the BCCI did not give an official announcement on this, but Rohit Sharma fans and Wikipedia confirmed that Rohit Sharma is the captain for all three formats and celebrated it on social media sites.

Here are the reactions:

