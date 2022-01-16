Wikipedia, Hit Man Fans Confirm Rohit Sharma As Test Captain
It is well known that Virat Kohli stepped down as the Indian Test captain. He thanked the BCCI, Ravi Shastri, and MS Dhoni.
"I want to thank BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and more importantly to all the teammates who bought into the vision for the team from day one and never gave up in any situation," he said
Former critics and players were expecting that Rohit Sharma will be the next captain. However, the BCCI did not give an official announcement on this, but Rohit Sharma fans and Wikipedia confirmed that Rohit Sharma is the captain for all three formats and celebrated it on social media sites.
Here are the reactions:
Hitman belike: Now the Test captain is.. Bgm rolls.. ❤😍💥💥#RohitSharma @ImRo45 Thalaivaa💥❤ pic.twitter.com/5nUrhD1e1u
— ASHOK RAJ (@ASHOKRA50762738) January 16, 2022
🦁 Lion is roaring 🔥 #RohitSharma #thechamp45 Rohit Sharma #hitman pic.twitter.com/wTZeeY6f04
— TheVedantLabana (@vedant_labana) January 15, 2022
C A P T A I N 📌#RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/du3pQGCZ02
— Be N Tennyson (@pk684681) January 15, 2022
Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble and Rohit Sharma today be like.
(Just for fun)#ViratKohlistepsdown #ViratKohlistepsdown #RohitSharma #captainrohitforallformats pic.twitter.com/t73bzm3ktA
— kishan gupta (@imkig45) January 16, 2022
Short summary of #RohitSharma #ICC pic.twitter.com/3kJ80TnSst
— Srb Yadav (@underated_meme) January 16, 2022