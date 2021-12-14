Is This Why Virat Kohli Wants To Skip India-South Africa ODI Series?

Virat Kohli, India's Test captain, is expected to miss the next three-match ODI series against South Africa. Prior to the series, the BCCI sacked Virat Kohli's ODI captaincy and announced that Rohit Sharma had been appointed as the full-time ODI captain.

After the Test series, India and South Africa will play three ODIs.

Based on sources, Kohli has requested a break in January from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to spend time with his family. It's worth noting that Virat Kohli and Anushka Shama's daughter, Vamika, will turn one on January 11, 2022. It practically implies that he will be unable to play in the ODI series against South Africa.

Kohli took paternity leave after the first Test in Australia in Adelaide last year, when Vamika was born. India had lost the game before stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane led the team to a series victory over Australia.

The last Test of the tour will begin on January 11, followed by the ODIs on January 19. The ODI team for the series is yet to be named.