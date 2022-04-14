Is This Why Sunrisers Hyderabad Promoting Vijay's Beast on Social Media?

Vijay Thalapathy's Beast movie was released on April 14. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of The Sun Pictures.

The Arabic Kuthu-Halamithi Habibo song from the Beast film has surpassed 100 million views and is currently trending on Instagram reels and YouTube videos. Rashmika Mandhana, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Pooja Hedge also did reels on the Arabic Kuthu song.

In the latest viral video, the Sunrisers Hyderabad player, Washington Sundar, Priyam Garg and other members were seen dancing to the Arabic Kuthu song. Sunrisers Hyderabad's official Twitter account posted a video with the caption, "# Beast Mode ON # Orange Army."

Also Read: IPL 2022 MI vs PBKS: If This Repeats, Rohit Sharma Will Face Match Ban

However, some people were pointing out that Sun Pictures were using Sunrisers Hyderabad players for promoting their Beast Movie

Beast valla movie kabatti promote chesthunnaru thammudu 😜 — 𝓢𝓱𝔀𝓮𝓽𝓱𝓪 (@shwetha0811) April 14, 2022

Nice move by Sun Pictures to promote their film through SunRisers. #Beast — movieman (@movieman777) April 14, 2022

On the professional front, Sunrisers Hyderabad's next match is with Kolkata Knight Riders on April 15. So far, SRH has played four matches they won two and lost matches, In the point stable SRH stands at eighth place