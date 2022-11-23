Is This Why Joe Root Wants To Play In IPL 2023?

England's great batter, Joe Root, is said to have registered his name for the forthcoming IPL 2023 auction, which is set to take place on December 23 in Kochi.

Joe Root will join the IPL auction for the second time. He last appeared in the auction in IPL 2018 and went unsold. According to ESPN Cricinfo, Root is fully aware that he may go unsold. He has no expectations regarding salary or franchise, he wants to participate in the world's greatest T20 competition.

Root told the Mail on Sunday that he thought a prospective IPL contract would compensate for any blind spots he may have acquired in the shortest format. He also thinks that playing in India will improve his prospects of representing England in the 2023 ODI World Cup, which India will host in October-November.

"I have no plans or sentiments of retiring, slowing down, or playing in fewer formats. If anything, I feel a little more liberated with my time. I used to get rested for T20s, and I felt like I became estranged from the format because I hadn't played enough of it," Root explained.

