Why India Has Highest Chance of Winning Asia Cup 2022 

Asia Cup 2022 will begin on August 27, 2022. The stage is set at the Dubai International cricket stadium to hold the prestigious cricket tournaments. The BCCI announced the India squad for Asia Cup 2022. A few players have been dropped including—Shikhar Dhawan,

Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Mohammad Siraj.

India Squad for Asia Cup 2022 includes the following players

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli

KL Rahul

Suryakumar Yadav

Rishabh Pant

Deepak Hooda

Dinesh Karthik

Hardik Pandya

Ravindra Jadeja

R Ashwin

Yuzvendra Chahal

Ravi Bishnoi

Bhuvneshwar

Arshdeep

Avesh

Cricket fans are waiting to watch this event and are rooting for India to win Asia Cup 2022. Yes, India is the hot favourite considering the country's track record in tournament.

For the unversed, India has won Asia Cup the maximum number of times when compared to other countries. The other cricket teams that have won Asia Cup are Sri Lanka and Pakistan. So these countries will be the top contenders to be vying to clinch Asia Cup 2022.

Here's a look at how many times India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan have won the Asia Cup since the time the tournament started in 1984.

India - 1984, 1991, 1995, 2010, 2016 and 2018

Sri Lanka - 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014

Pakistan — 2000, 2012

2022?

Asia Cup 2022 Ticket prices: As per reports, the ticket price to watch the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium will be anywhere between 30 to 500 AED.

Check out Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule with venue and dates