Why Didn't Kohli, Shastri Skip Presser After New Zealand Defeat, Asks Azhar

Former Indian captain Mohammed Azharuddin says head coach Ravi Shastri should have attended the post-match press conference after India was defeated by New Zealand in a T20 World Cup Group 2 match on Sunday. The presence of Indian coach Jasprit Bumrah at the post-match news conference, according to Azharuddin, is totally wrong.

"The coach, in my opinion, should have attended the news conference." It's OK if Virat Kohli does not want to attend the news conference. "However, Ravi Shastri should have attended the press conference," Azharuddin remarked.

"You can't simply go to press conferences after victories; you also need to explain the losses." It was incorrect to send Bumrah to the press conference. The captain or coach, or someone from the coaching staff, should have come for the media conference, he continued.

When questioned whether Kohli and Shastri didn't want to face questions after such a bad performance, Azhar replied there was nothing to be embarrassed in a defeat other than accepting responsibility.

Team India currently has a small chance of reaching the semi-finals. They must win their remaining matches and hope that the other outcomes fall in their favour. India will now face Afghanistan in their next encounter on Wednesday at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium.