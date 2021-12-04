Why Did Laxmi Raai Breakup With MS Dhoni?

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, has been married to his wife, Sakshi Dhoni, for eleven years, and they have a daughter together, Ziva.

But few people are aware that, before marrying Sakshi, he dated Raai Laxmi in 2008–09. The relationship, however, came to an end. Raai Laxmi disclosed the reason behind her break-up with Dhoni.

She stated, "I have come to feel that my relationship with Dhoni is like a stain or a scar that will remain for a long time." I'm shocked that people still have the energy and patience to discuss it now. Whenever the TV channels dig into Dhoni's background, they bring up our friendship. I fear the thought of my children seeing that on TV and asking me about it someday! "

"I've had three or four relationships since Dhoni," she said, "but no one seems to have noticed."

It turned out that the break-up was mutual, and things ended on a positive note. Laxmi said, "I knew him well, but I'm not sure I can call it a relationship because it never worked out. We still have mutual regard for one another. He has progressed and is married.