Why Cricket Fans Are Trolling BCCI For Virat Kohli's 100th Test Match?

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has broken several records, and he is now on the verge of breaking another record.

The first Test match of the series between India and Sri Lanka will be Virat Kohli's 100th Test match. However, authorities from the Punjab Cricket Association stated on Saturday that no fans will be allowed into the stadium on Kohli's big day.

Deepak Sharma, CEO of the Punjab Cricket Association, stated that the first test between India and Sri Lanka will be played behind closed doors with no spectators permitted.

Fans were pointed out that the crowd was allowed into stadiums in Lucknow and later in Dharamshala for India's T20I series against Sri Lanka. Even the second Test match, which will be played at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, will have a 50% attendance.

Fans are outraged by the decision and are trolling the BCCI. Here are the tweets

The man who brings crowd to the boring test cricket playing his 100 the test match without crowd well played @bcci #ViratKohli𓃵 #AllowCrowdinMohali #GOAT𓃵 pic.twitter.com/0EmRPjY4bs — jagadeesh (@jagadeesh_1228) March 1, 2022

I understand that BCCI and Kohli are not best friends at this moment. Even then, the conspiracy theory suggesting BCCI plotting the Test in Mohali to deprive Kohli of a crowd for his 100th match is too outlandish. Just stop, please. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) February 28, 2022