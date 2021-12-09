Is This Why BCCI Removed Virat Kohli From ODI Captaincy?

Saba Karim, a former Indian wicketkeeper, has spoken out on why Virat Kohli was sacked as captain of the One-Day International side. Karim feels the BCCI's decision was affected by India's recent inability to win ICC events.

Karim also noted that Kohli had made a declaration announcing his departure as India's T20I captain. Karim observed that the 33-year-old, however, made no mention of resigning his ODI leadership post.

Kohli has been the captain of the Indian team for numerous years. As a result, Karim believes that the board would not make such a significant decision without first consulting with Kohli.

"I am sure that Rahul Dravid or someone from the BCCI would have discussed their plans to implement divided leadership with Virat Kohli. Dravid has frequently said the need for direct communication with his players. So, when it comes to making such an important choice, I'm sure someone talked to Kohli. "