Why BCCI Fired Chetan Sharma Led National Selection Committee

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) fired the four-member national selection committee chaired by Chetan Sharma on Friday, following India's failure to reach the final of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

The selection committee was fired by BCCI but the board did not give any specific facts for dismissing the selection committee, although it is thought that Team India's dismal performance in two consecutive T20 World Cups is one of the reasons. During Chetan's tenure, the Indian team was knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2021 in the group stage. Aside from that, the Men in Blue also lost in the World Test Championship final. As per reports, there were a few reasons why BCCI sacked the National Selection Committee:

Failure in the Asia Cup 2022 and T20 World Cup 2022

The four-member national selection committee was also fired due to the Indian team's dismal performance. It is also known that the team failed to win the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup.

Eight captains in a year

This was also a key factor in the removal of Chetan Sharma's four-member national selection committee. It is known that following Kohli, Rohit was named captain in all three forms. After one or two series, Rohit was granted a rest, and the Indian team proceeded to play the series with a temporary captain. This year, 8 different players lead the team, which has startled everyone. Chetan Sharma, as a selector, was unable to deal with the confusion that had been created in the Indian team.

Ignoring Domestic cricketers

Domestic cricketers were overlooked for inclusion in the Indian squad. Sarfaraz Khan and Prithvi Shaw, in particular, were left out of the team. Both played admirably at the domestic level, but the attention of the selectors was not drawn to them. This was also a major basis for the removal of the national selection committee's four members.

