Why BCCI Didn't Allocate Any International Matches To Hyderabad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided not to give the city a single international match in the home series, due to internal issues in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

Between November and June of next year, the country will host 21 international matches, including four Tests, three one-day, and 14 T20s, and Hyderabad has not been named as a venue in any of the series against New Zealand, the West Indies, Sri Lanka, or South Africa.

Hyderabad is one of the BCCI's oldest members, having hosted the first Test match in the 1950s. Perhaps the board made this drastic decision after taking a serious look at the recent infighting in the HCA between President Mohammed Azharuddin and other Apex Council members. As a result, the administration is filled with uncertainty and confusion. Even the most recent selection of the Hyderabad under-19 team sparked controversy, with accusations of bias being levelled.

Also Read: Meme Fest Over RCB Vs KKR IPL Match 2021

In fact, the matches have been assigned to smaller cities such as Ranchi, Rajkot, Dharmasala, and Jaipur, but not Hyderabad. Beginning November 19, New Zealand will play three T20s and two Tests. In February, the West Indies will play three T20s and three ODIs. In February-March, India will host two Tests and three T20s against Sri Lanka, while South Africa will visit India in June for five T20s.

HCA secretary R Vijayanand called the BCCI decision "unfortunate." "We had represented to the Board our intention to hold any international match. This is a setback, and we will write a strong letter to the Board about the heinous injustice inflicted on HCA. If they can schedule under-19 matches, why can't they schedule international matches?" he wondered.