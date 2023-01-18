Why Are Top Wrestlers Protesting Against Wrestling Federation Of India

India's top wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Sangeeta Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sonam Malik, and Anshu staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) claiming harassment of wrestlers by WFI through its arbitrary rules and regulations.

In a series of tweets, Olympic Bronze medalist Bajrang Punia wrote "The job of the federation is to support the players, take care of their sporting needs. If there is a problem, it has to be solved. But what if the federation itself creates the problem? Now we have to fight, we will not back down. Sportspersons work hard to win medals for the country, but the Federation has done nothing but let us down. Players are being harassed by imposing arbitrary laws."

"The player wants self-respect and prepares for the Olympics and big games with full vigor, but if the federation does not support him, the morale breaks down. But now we will not bow down. Will fight for our rights," tweeted Vinesh Phogat

Wrestlers are dissatisfied with the way the WFI operates. They are scheduled to speak to the media later today. Brij Bushan Singh, a Loksabha MP serves as President of the Wrestling Federation of India. The wrestlers tagged PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in their tweets with #BoycottWFIPresident and #BoycottWrestlingPresident.

