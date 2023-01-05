Whopping Cash Prize if India Wins Hockey World Cup 2023

Hockey World Cup 2023 will begin on January 13 with 16 teams competing for the title. The prestigious World Cup will be held in Bhubneshwar and Rarukela. India will play their first match against Spain on January 13.

The Odhisa government and the police department were making preparations for the Hockey World Cup. The government is inviting all states' Chief Ministers to the opening ceremony. In addition, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced a large cash prize for the players to encourage them. If the Indian players win the title, each player will get INR one crore rupees.

Apart from INR one crore, if India wins, the National Governing Body of Hockey will award INR 25 lakh to each member of the Indian team, while members of the support staff will get INR 5 lakh apiece. If India came in second, they will get INR 15 lakhs, while the support personnel would receive INR 3 lakhs for their contributions to the campaign. And if India places third, they will receive INR 10 lakhs apiece, while the support crew will receive INR 2 lakhs.

