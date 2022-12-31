Who is The World's Highest Paid Sportsman?

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a two-year contract with the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. The deal was revealed by the club on Friday. The 37-year-old will be paid $75 million a year (INR 1,170 CRORE), making him the highest-paid athlete in history. With this contract, the Portugal captain has surpassed the earnings of Lionel Messi and Canelo Alvarez.

Ronaldo could earn up to £173 million per year with the Saudi squad, taking into account all commercial potential and incentives involved with the partnership. All of these cash benefits are part of the Al Nassr agreement, therefore they may be considered on-field profits.

"History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC," wrote the Al-Nassr club

With a new contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has become the highest-paid sportsman. Canelo Alvarez, Lionel Messi, and Neymar were in the top 10 list. Let's have a look at highest paid sportsmen...

World’s Highest Paid Sportsmen:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – 173m

2. Canelo Alvarez – 70 m

3. Lionel Messi – 72m

4. Neymar – 58m

5. Matthew Stafford – 58m

6. Josh Allen – 52m

7. Tyson Fury – 50m

8. Aaron Rodgers- 47m

9. Lewis Hamilton – 47m

10. Deshaun Watson – 46m

The above-mentioned money is in euros

