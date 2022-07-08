Who Will Win Wimbledon Women's 2022 Title? Elena Rybakina or Ons Jabeur

All eyes were on the Wimbledon 2022 women's final match, which will be played on July 9 (Saturday). In the final match, Ons Jabeur(Tunisia) and Elena Rybakina(Kazakhstan) will square off. In fact, neither has won a grand slam in their respective careers. As a result, the forthcoming final has become even more thrilling. The final appearance represents both individuals' greatest performance, and they seem prepared for the final Saturday.

In Thursday's semifinal, the Tunisian star overcame Tatjana Marie of Germany 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 to advance to the title final. This was only the second time Jabeur had reached the third set on her way to the final.

In the end, Ons Jabeur won in one hour and 43 minutes over her competition and friend Tatjana Marie. The Centre Court audience applauded the German, who was given a special round of applause by Jabeur after the match.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Becomes First Captain To Achieve This Feat

On the other hand, Elena Rybakina is making history at the Wimbledon Championships in 2022. She advanced to her maiden Grand Slam final after defeating Romania's 16th seed, Simona Halep. Defeating a previous Wimbledon champion was never going to be an easy assignment.

Rybakina, on the other hand, triumphed with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Simona Halep, demonstrating tremendous resolve. It is worth mentioning that Elena has only dropped one set in her Wimbledon Women's Singles trip this year. The final will feature a mouth-watering showdown between the World No. 23 and World No. 2 player.