Who Will Win IPL Media Rights and How Much Will Be Winning Bid Amount?

One day to go for the Indian Premier League media rights e-auction. The auction will take place in Mumbai on June 12 (Sunday) at 11:00 a.m.Unlike the previous cycle, which was a closed bidding event in 2017, this year's auction will be an e-auction, a first in IPL history. The difference is that the bidder now has the right to exit the process at any stage, which is considered transparent.

Walt Disney India ( Star), Sony-Zee, Viacom18's Sports Channel, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Alphabet Inc (Google), Dream Sports (Dream 11/ Fan code), and Times Internet have entered the e-auction

Who will get the IPL media rights?

Based on sources, Amazon, Google, and Dream 11 have withdrawn from the bid. Some of the country's largest media companies are expected to engage in some heated bidding. The biggest names in the race are Reliance-owned Viacom TV 18 Group, Disney-owned Star Group, and Sony-Zee.

As per reports, Viacom, Sony, and Disney Star are vying for TV rights and Jio or Hotstar might win the digital rights

What could be the winning bid?

The expected winning bid could be between Rs 35,000 crore and Rs 40,000 crore. A few sources even predicted that the bid might reach Rs 50,000 crores.