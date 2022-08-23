Who Will Replace Rahul Dravid as Team India Head Coach for Asia Cup 2022

A major setback for India ahead of the Asia Cup, which begins on August 27. Indian head coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID and is likely to miss the Asia Cup. Dravid has mild symptoms and currently, he is under the supervision of the BCCI medical team. If he tests negative, he will rejoin the team.

"Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 in a routine test conducted ahead of the team’s departure to the UAE for Asia Cup 2022," stated BCCI

Apart from the head coach, Rahul Dravid, the rest of the Indian Asia Cup squad will be in the UAE on August 23.

If Rahul Dravid does not make it into the team, then who will be the coach for the Asia Cup 2022? According to PTI, Paras Mhambrey is in charge after Rahul Dravid tested positive for COVID-19. There is no decision on whether VVS Laxman will join as head coach of the Indian team.

After the news broke out, netizens also shared their opinions on who should be the head coach. However, some people believe that because MS Dhoni can be the head coach and a section of people said that as VVS Laxam has experience he can coach the team. However, the BCCI wants to wait until next week because Dravid could recover and rejoin the team.