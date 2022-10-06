Who Will Be Jasprit Bumrah's Replacement for T20 World Cup 2022?

India will begin their T20 World Cup journey with an opening match against Pakistan on October 23. Prior to the Super 12, India will play four warm-up matches. Currently, the Indian team has departed for Australia for the mega event.

It is known that pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the squad due to injury. Selectors were ready to make their call. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has dropped a hint that they will announce Jasprit Bumrah's replacement once they reach Australia.

There were a few names on cards that could replace Jasprit Bumrah. Mohammad Shami and Deepak Chahar were the standby players, so they have a chance to replace Jasprit Bumrah. Mohammad Siraj is on the list of those who can replace Bumrah.

Both captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid want to replace Bumrah with a bowler who has experience in bowling in Australian conditions. Deepak Chahar, who is in the reserves for the T20 World Cup, has yet to play an international match in Australia. This indicates that one of Mohammad Shami or Mohammed Siraj might be chosen to replace the Mumbai Indians pacer.

Speaking of Shami's possibility in the T20 World Cup squad, it is known that Shami was ruled out of the India-Australia series after he tested Covid positive. Now, Shami has to pass the fitness test. According to reports, Mohammed Shami has arrived at NCA for a fitness test and will depart for Australia for the T20 World Cup only after passing the mandatory fitness test. If Shami fails to attain fitness, one of Siraj or Deepak Chahar will be part of the main squad.

Indian Head Coach Rahul Dravid said that he "will take a call on Jasprit Bumrah's replacement after looking at Mohammed Shami's recovery."