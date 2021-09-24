Who is RCB Massage Therapist Navnita Gautam?

Kyle Jamieson stole the show during the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) but not for his on-field performances. The Virat Kohli-led squad was knocked out for 92 before KKR cruised to victory with 10 overs to go. In the midst of the game, Jamieson was captured on video flirting with RCB massage therapist Navnita Gautam, and the image went viral on social media.

When the cameras were shown towards Kyle Jamieson, he was smiling at RCB massage therapist Navnita Gautam in the 10th over of the RCB innings as he was padded up.

Since the picture went viral, people have been searching for information about Navnita Gautam. The 29-year-old joined RCB as a massage therapist in 2019 and was the first and only female member of any of the eight IPL clubs' support personnel. According to sources, Gautam's duty was to enforce and execute massage treatment in order to assist the squad in recovering better before and throughout the season.

Navnita, a seasoned campaigner from Vancouver, Canada, has previously worked with the Toronto Nationals squad in the Global T20 Canada. During the Indian Women's Basketball Team's Asia Cup campaign, she also worked as a support staff member.