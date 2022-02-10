Who is Prasidh Krishna Who Steered India to Victory Against West Indies in 2nd ODI

India won the second ODI match against West India and grabbed a commanding lead of 2-0 in the three-match series. Prasidh Krishna bowled excellently which helps the Indian team to win easily

Chasing a total of 238 runs, India bowled out the West Indies for 193 runs and won by 44 runs. Shardul Thakur took two wickets, while Krishna had his best ODI figures of 4/12.

We all know that Krishna is an Indian professional cricketer who is a fast bowler for the Indian senior squad. He is also a key component of the IPL's Kolkata Knight Riders. Prasidh plays for the Karnataka state in domestic cricket. But do you know who he is and how he got to the Indian cricket team?

*At the age of 14, Prasidh Krishna had to make a difficult decision. Choose between volleyball and cricket because he is good at both games.

*His father Murali was a college-level fast bowler, and his mother Kalavathui was a state-level volleyball player.

*Krishna followed in his father's footsteps after receiving advice from former Karnataka first-class cricketer Srinivas Murthy, who was Krishna's coach at Carmel School.

*In 2015-16, he made his first-class debut for Karnataka. A two-year tenure at the MRF Pace Foundation in Chennai helped him to improve his talents, lose weight, and enhance his fitness.

*He took 13 wickets at an average of 16.6 in his first List-A season (2016-17). The next year, he ended with 17 wickets and was the Vijay Hazare Trophy's second-highest wicket-taker.

*Following that, he signed an IPL deal with the Kolkata Knight Riders. After a couple of India 'A' tours, the 25-year-old played his maiden One-Day International (ODI) against England in Pune, returning with 4/54, the greatest statistics by an Indian bowler on debut in the 50-over format.