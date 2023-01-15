Who is Axar Patel Fiancee?

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel is getting married. After KL Rahul was granted vacation by the BCCI for the IND versus NZ series, Axar Patel will also be granted leave.

As per reports, Axar Patel is getting married to his girlfriend, Meha Patel. As a result, Axar Patel will miss India vs New Zealand series. The BCCI said that both KL Rahul and Axar Patel are unavailable owing to family obligations while releasing the selections for the New Zealand series.

Axar Patel and Meha had been dating for a long time before getting engaged on January 20, 2022. And now they're both getting married.

Although the date has not been verified, it is thought that Axar Patel has removed his name from the New Zealand series for this reason.

Meha, Axar Patel's girlfriend, is a dietitian and nutritionist by profession. Axar Patel proposed to Meha during his 28th birthday celebration.

Meha often shares pictures of herself with Axar on social media. Axar Patel's girlfriend also gets Axar's name tattooed on one hand.

