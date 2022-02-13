Who is Avesh Khan, Most Expensive Uncapped Player in IPL 2022

Avesh Khan was one of the most sought-after uncapped players, and he lived up to his hype by becoming the most expensive uncapped player of all time.

In the IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, and Sunrisers Hyderabad were all interested in Avesh Khan. However, the Lucknow Super Giants emerged triumphant, landing Avesh Khan for a whopping INR 10 crores.

Avesh was a member of Team India's touring group that played against the West Indies, and he will also be a member of the T20I squad.

Avesh took 24 wickets last season, finishing as the league's second-highest wicket-taker with an economy rate of 7.37 and a strike rate of 15.25.

Earlier, legendary Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin predicted that Avesh will cause bidding wars at the IPL auction, and in the end, his prediction proved correct.