Who is Ajaz Patel, Mumbai Boy Who Made Kiwis Proud With Record Wickets Against India

Ajaz Patel, the name should sound familiar to every Indian. For the unversed, he's part of the New Zealand team touring India for the Test series. But that's not the story.

This Kiwi bowler who pulled off a feat similar to what Anil Kumble did for India, has his roots in India and Mumbai at that!

In the first test match between India and New Zealand in Kanpur, Ajaz Patel managed to grab just 3 wickets. His figures read 3/150 in the 46 balls he bowled against India. However, he sprung a huge surprise on India in the second test match between the Men in Blue and the Kiwis. For once when the scoreboard showed his feat, Indians couldn't contain their excitement for the Patel surname thought he was playing for India. But their happiness was short-lived after they discovered that this gifted player was part of New Zealand playing side touring India right now.

Also Read: Ajaz Patel Memes Flood Twitter Over Ind Vs NZ 2nd Test Match Performance

At one point, India was 80/0, and the next minute the host nation had lost 3 wickets in quick succession much to the disappointment of the spectators who were hoping to enjoy some cricketing action at the famed Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

New Zealand player Ajaz Patel bowled out Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli for a duck!

Ajaz Patel becomes 1st New Zealand spinner to take a 5-wicket haul in 1st innings of a Test in India.

Ajaz Patel picked his 3rd 5-wicket haul in Test cricket to rock India.