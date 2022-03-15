Which Team is On Top in Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 Points Table

In the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2022, eight countries—hosts New Zealand, Australia, India, Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, England, and South Africa are competing for the World Cup trophy. The final will be held on April 3rd in Christchurch.

England is the tournament's defending winner, having defeated India by nine runs in the final at Lord's in 2017. Despite having reached the final twice ( 2005 and 2017), Team India is still fighting for the trophy.

South Africa beat England by three wickets on Monday to move into second place in the point rankings.

Here is the latest Women's World Cup points table: