Which Mumbai Indians Player in Drunken State Dangled Chahal From Balcony?

Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal revealed the shocking incident that took place back when he was playing for Mumbai Indians. Chahal explained in a video posted by RR how a drunken MI player had him hanging outside of a balcony on the 15th floor of their hotel building. Former player Virendra Shewag responded to this and asked Chahal to reveal the name in a funny way.

"Important to reveal name of player who as per Chahal did this to him in a drunk state. If true, this cannot be treated as fun, important to know what happened and what action was taken considering the seriousness of this," Sehwag wrote

Earlier, RR posted a video and it went viral. "This dates back to 2013 when I was with Mumbai Indians we had a match in Bangalore. There was a get-together after that. So there was a player who was very drunk, I won’t say his name. He was very drunk, he was looking at me for a long time and he just called me and he took me outside and he hung me on the balcony," Chahal explained in the video

As soon as the news spread, Chahal was trending on social media platforms, and at the same time, people were trolling Mumbai Indians.